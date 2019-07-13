Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped By $306,222 Its Metlife (MET) Position; Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) SI Increased By 0.19%

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 7,291 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 21,212 shares with $903,000 value, up from 13,921 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. ASH’s SI was 2.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 884,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s short sellers to cover ASH’s short positions. The SI to Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s float is 4.15%. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 485,858 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings: Would Expect to Sign Any Sale Agreement by End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,190 are held by Fdx Advsr. Buckingham Capital accumulated 24,140 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% or 5,814 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 381,756 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 742,648 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,747 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com invested in 7,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 41,703 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 184,916 shares. Dana Advisors Inc has 619,084 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 79,935 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 16,475 shares to 284,985 valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 1.89M shares and now owns 4.34 million shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce And Incorporated holds 0.38% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) or 25,000 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Cibc World holds 0.06% or 93,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 11,990 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited has 106 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 3,200 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 67.11 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.