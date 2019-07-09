Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Stake by $582,321

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 43,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 994,014 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 40,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,564 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 56,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.49M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 22,439 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Co has 7,194 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 2,872 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 5.08 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 605,458 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 384 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Family Office Limited Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 126,066 shares. Kwmg Llc reported 6 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 3,014 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 5,900 shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 60,203 shares to 40,907 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 43,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,937 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 16,456 shares. Texas-based Sentinel Com Lba has invested 16.96% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Callahan Lc owns 32,199 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 14,500 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. 3,440 are held by Research Co. Rench Wealth Management holds 8,480 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1,698 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc holds 0.06% or 8,700 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ar Asset Management invested in 0.43% or 39,840 shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc holds 0.24% or 57,184 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).