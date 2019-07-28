Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $30.84 Million; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Redwood Capital Management Has Cut by $3.10 Million Its Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 125,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.79 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91 million, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 5.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.19% or 70,817 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 493,262 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 640,510 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Seizert Partners Ltd Com reported 21,324 shares. Aperio Gp Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.45 million shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,406 shares. First Fincl Corporation In holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,382 shares. Baystate Wealth has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 133 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,696 shares. Gradient Ltd has 123,571 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Artisan Lp reported 11.03 million shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 8.15M shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.28% or 785,680 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 295,800 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Co stated it has 14,145 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 9,155 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0% or 3,301 shares in its portfolio. Meridian has 0.98% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 8,050 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company owns 113,548 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 63,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 142,258 shares.

