Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Holding In Celanese (CE) Was Has Raised; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Alleghany Decreased Its Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.55M, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox reported 0% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,563 shares. 289,383 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 3,650 were accumulated by Antipodean Advsr Limited Liability Company. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsrs Inc owns 6,650 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bailard invested in 4,722 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mngmt Ltd Company reported 8,789 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Glynn Mgmt holds 7.71% or 23,854 shares. Contravisory Management Incorporated holds 41 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Liability has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbia Asset Management reported 4,683 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability stated it has 15,739 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 812,172 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.42% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Capital Intll invested in 0.28% or 6.47M shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% or 40,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% or 63,915 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Clearbridge Ltd holds 685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.27M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 42,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 807,322 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $267.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 2,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

