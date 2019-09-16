Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Its Stake in Unilever N V (UN) by $69.16 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shares Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Position by $2.43 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.27M, up from 4.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 707,755 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO PAUL POLMAN SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 151,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 131,471 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 283,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 2.83 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SHARES UP 4.4 PCT PREMARKET AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – IS TARGETING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $130 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Highlights Improved Working Conditions in Bangladesh After Protests

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.48M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (Call) (NYSE:GIS) by 88,900 shares to 284,800 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (Put) (XLY) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 356,600 shares. Fund Sa invested in 0.02% or 131,471 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.1% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Systematic Management LP has 713,097 shares. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 143,686 shares. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 31,684 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 192,861 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 225,000 shares. Caxton Assocs LP invested in 28,398 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 63,847 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,206 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 156,639 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited owns 15,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.