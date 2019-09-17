Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by $632,995

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,043 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 34,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 2.19 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $236.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advsrs holds 0.56% or 22,706 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Com holds 10,500 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 38,350 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.65M shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0.05% or 9,552 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 49,800 shares stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Century has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,258 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 143 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,854 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 33,630 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Associated Banc owns 1.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 108,980 shares. 5,749 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 19.61 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Communication Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,473 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 8,178 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.06 million shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 99,900 shares. Regions has 792,929 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 567,315 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd has 462,297 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) owns 191,492 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ifrah Serv Inc holds 0.09% or 3,152 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 9,429 shares in its portfolio. Amg Tru National Bank & Trust has 5,247 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,305 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beaumont Partners Lc invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

