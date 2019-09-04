Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Boosted Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding; Acuity Brands Has 1.37 Sentiment

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 170 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 124 sold and reduced their holdings in Acuity Brands Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 35.34 million shares, down from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 10,000 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 135,353 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 125,353 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 212,219 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 3.39 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 549,452 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 68,957 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

The stock increased 2.76% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 134,805 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 11.57 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 2,971 shares to 7,063 valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 6,755 shares and now owns 16,753 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ex-Walmart Exec On New Gun, Ammo Policies: Retailer ‘Had To Take Some Sort Of Action’ – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.