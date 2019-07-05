Brown & Brown (BRO) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Holding as Market Value Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 205,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.32 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.08 million, down from 11.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 481,596 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 12,661 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 23,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 463,039 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 1.99 million shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 30,182 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 84,620 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.9% or 11.32 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 221,628 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Raymond James And invested 0.05% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 170,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 421,065 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 3,576 shares. Mariner Limited Company owns 9,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 110,989 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $247.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 53,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.06M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc holds 24,769 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,735 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 14,180 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 183,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.04% or 396,331 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank Trust owns 287,538 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 282,822 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 25,686 shares in its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 79,652 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 77,513 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 15,566 shares. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,700 shares.

