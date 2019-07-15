Brown (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile While South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Its Position; Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Value Declined While Oarsman Capital Decreased Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 27,789 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,495 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 88,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 487,044 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares to 129,033 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. 35,334 shares valued at $542,363 were sold by Wollenberg Scott D on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, March 22 Appel Dennis P bought $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 3,180 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.26 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Modine (MOD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,532 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 183,086 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 59,500 shares. Pdts holds 23,800 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 103,580 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 160,839 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 18,288 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 233,499 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 22,064 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss accumulated 0.01% or 219,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 76,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,149 shares to 234,746 shares, valued at $42.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).