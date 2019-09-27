Brown (BF.B) Stock Were Volatile While Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased by $6.31 Million Its Position; Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D)

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 114,692 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.99 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 816,102 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 19,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 billion, up from 18,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 1.39M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 616 shares to 96 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).