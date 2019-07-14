Brown (BF.B) Stake Has Boosted by Garrison Financial Corp; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Kellogg Co (K) Position by $2.02 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 931,249 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 71.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 36,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,165 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 50,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.40M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.42 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,950 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 22,617 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 40,134 were accumulated by Bokf Na. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 71,041 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.1% or 43,198 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Blackrock Inc accumulated 25.94 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 2.10M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 67,770 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Group holds 0.02% or 379,709 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service stated it has 304,919 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,287 shares to 4,722 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg to reorganize North American business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brown-Forman (BF.B) Q3 Earnings Beat, High Tariffs Hurt Sales – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Spirits Have Brown-Forman Investors Feeling Warm and Fuzzy – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Investors Should Watch in Its Q3 Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3,241 shares to 11,498 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,859 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).