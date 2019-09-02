Brown (BF.B) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Upped Its Stake by $459,056 as Market Value Were Volatile; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Delphi Management Upped Stake

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 225,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,905 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept invested in 4.53% or 196,334 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 8.19M shares. Capital Guardian Trust Communication holds 0% or 463 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 538,800 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Conning Incorporated invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bell National Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 59,575 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.63M shares. Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,934 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor owns 3.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.68M shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3.85 million shares. Butensky & Cohen Security accumulated 46,912 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd holds 253,897 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc Com (NYSE:ARW) by 8,919 shares to 20,308 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 32,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,970 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8,879 shares to 244,002 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

