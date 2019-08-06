Brown (BF.B) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Garrison Financial Has Raised Its Holding; Sankaty Advisors Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.96 Million as Shares Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 1.94 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 196,250 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares to 5,245 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.