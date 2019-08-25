Brown (BF.B) Holding Held by Garrison Financial Corp; Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $14.85 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.38M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 852% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 158,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 927,523 shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,007 shares to 18,288 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,777 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). First Republic invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 6.19M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management owns 266,909 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.53 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 607,789 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 8,722 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 422,945 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 74,629 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Group Inc Inc holds 56,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 380 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 113,945 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.