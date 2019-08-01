Brown (BF.B) Holder Garrison Financial Has Raised Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Its Holding by $3.64 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 999,766 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, up from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.51 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,396 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B holds 793 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 156 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Mawer Inv Limited holds 21,153 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 319 shares. 136,736 were reported by Polar Cap Llp. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 4.57% or 232,126 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated owns 154 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 802 shares. Merian (Uk) has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Profund Lc has 47,289 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,268 shares.

