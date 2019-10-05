Brown & Brown (BRO) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $755,205 as Stock Rose; As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Price Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Upped Its Position by $1.26 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 135,337 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 112,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 72,075 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95 million shares traded or 110.46% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,480 shares to 41,106 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,354 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.