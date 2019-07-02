Brown Advisory Upped Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $3.33 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Sony (SNE) Position by $382,620 as Stock Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 62,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 684,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76 million, up from 621,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84 million shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,220 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 105,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 1.28M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 24/04/2018 – Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony M; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 699.05 BLN YEN (+177.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 735.00 BLN YEN (+5.1 %); 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 490.79 BLN YEN (+569.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 480.00 BLN YEN (-2.2 %)

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony: One Of My Strongest Buys Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “HERO’s Quest: Behind The Launch Of Canada’s First Gaming And Esports ETF – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forward-Thinking NVDA Is Likely Still the Best Chipmaker Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What E3 Taught Us About the Future of Cloud Gaming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 129,960 shares to 100,570 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 747,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,210 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 32,456 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,742 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).