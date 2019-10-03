Brown Advisory Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $17.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Signaturefd Has Lifted Its Holding

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 106,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 268,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.31 million, down from 374,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 1.38M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 49,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 130,206 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 80,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 17.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 6,011 shares to 8,816 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 158,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.61 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2,996 shares to 1,903 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 17,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,431 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).