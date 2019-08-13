Brown Advisory Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding Increased by Middleton & Co Inc

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 841,114 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 61.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 76,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 200,689 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.36M, up from 124,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $294.92. About 555,905 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 267,463 shares to 483,717 shares, valued at $34.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

