Brown Advisory Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Pdt Partners Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 91,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,627 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 134,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,445 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 79,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,780 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Scotia Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,907 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 70,000 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust owns 432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 0.09% or 60,385 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 5.91M shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Everett Harris & Company Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company has 27,581 shares. Mai Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Holdings Grp Inc reported 989,519 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 1,071 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 140,072 shares to 402,600 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.08 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was made by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial accumulated 81 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd reported 14,009 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,636 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Inc reported 353,550 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Guardian holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,752 shares in its portfolio. 1.09M were accumulated by Baillie Gifford. Leavell Invest holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,565 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Citigroup holds 0.02% or 349,139 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prns LP holds 3,861 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares to 9.17 million shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 31,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).