Brown Advisory Securities Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank has 477 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Highland Management reported 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 4.59% or 97,646 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc holds 27,003 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.44 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 601 shares. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability owns 17,203 shares. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Com Ct stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Capital Mngmt Lc holds 6.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 664,836 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Communication invested 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Inv Management Llp holds 270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 13,128 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 259,965 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares to 256,261 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Opera Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, L & S has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,261 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Steinberg Global Asset stated it has 21,103 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 117,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Incorporated reported 36,877 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,625 shares. 10,530 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc L P. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 259,600 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 792,815 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Corporation holds 1.24% or 22,863 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 251,748 are owned by Sit Inv Associate. 93,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,615 shares to 135,345 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,173 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.