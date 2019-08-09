Brown Advisory Securities Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $446,578; Shares Declined; As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stock Price Declined, Tang Capital Management Raised by $3.31 Million Its Stake

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 36,826 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 4.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 46,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 53,800 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 52,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Bessemer Incorporated invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 51,840 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,364 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 61,519 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 407,925 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 33,208 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

