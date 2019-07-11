Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $433,979 as Share Price Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Lifted Holding by $3.48 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 1,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 5,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has 15,656 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,978 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs holds 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,700 shares. Boston Lc reported 31,897 shares stake. Capital Int Ca owns 0.26% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,700 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,563 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 30,000 were reported by Loews. Wealth Planning Limited Company reported 2.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.94% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 0.42% or 8,516 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 1.02% stake. Randolph Inc stated it has 3.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 9,520 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company reported 5.01M shares stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.83 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 7,238 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 435,378 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,000 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 770,619 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 69,429 shares. 12,795 are owned by Jnba Fin Advsrs. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp owns 1.89M shares. Montecito Savings Bank Trust reported 0.87% stake. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.18% or 133,570 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 127,378 shares. Winfield Assoc has 2,883 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 71,968 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23.17M shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,309 shares to 24,928 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,081 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).