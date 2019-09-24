Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $578,088 as Stock Value Rose; Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Share Value Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 100,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, down from 106,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 172.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 42,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 69.72 million shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

