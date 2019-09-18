Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 224,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, up from 212,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.13 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 23,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,901 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99M, down from 135,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 179,565 shares to 131,435 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,110 shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

