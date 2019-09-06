Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Last Week

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 19.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 29,843 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 121,584 shares with $23.09M value, down from 151,427 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $963.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 6.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices

Among 2 analysts covering Alarmcom (NASDAQ:ALRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alarmcom has $7000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $66's average target is 34.97% above currents $48.9 stock price. Alarmcom had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis New Target: $70.0000 75.0000

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.59% above currents $213.2 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $215 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.34 million were reported by Epoch Partners Incorporated. 25.11M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Srb holds 4,165 shares. Da Davidson & holds 1.5% or 469,028 shares. Wills Gp reported 34,540 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Victory Cap Inc invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Agf holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 130,151 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,411 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc invested in 6.46% or 20,001 shares. Ulysses Ltd Company accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory holds 6,136 shares. D L Carlson Investment reported 56,552 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 5,915 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,639 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 107.71 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 26,364 shares traded. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 27C; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Danalock Integrated into Alarm.com Platform for Global Markets; 07/05/2018 – Alarm.com to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $381.5M-$383.5; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.com Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 SaaS, License Revenue $284M to $284.5M