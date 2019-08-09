Brown Advisory Securities Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Melvin Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 549,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.88 million, up from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $297.15. About 25,246 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 103,178 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg reported 0.01% stake. Firsthand Capital Mngmt holds 1.99% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp Incorporated (Ca) invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Investment Svcs Of America holds 3.26% or 76,382 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,141 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.44% or 203,744 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,043 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reilly Advsr Lc has 511 shares. Kbc Nv has 229,574 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ftb Advisors stated it has 2,376 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 5,443 shares. Brown Capital holds 0.01% or 4,202 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 2.35 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $45.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 38,079 shares to 47,993 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,683 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 235,270 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Mngmt reported 0.24% stake. Millennium Management Lc holds 1.05M shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,165 shares stake. Whitnell & invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Investments stated it has 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin And Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,134 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 225,811 shares. First State Bank invested in 1.71% or 109,924 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 65,660 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56.17 million shares. Horrell Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 274,129 were reported by Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas. Braun Stacey Associate has invested 1.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.