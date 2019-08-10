Brown Advisory Securities Lifted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $446,578; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Twin Securities Raised Position

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 26,287 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 150,448 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp accumulated 114 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,234 shares. 165,094 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. 99,150 are owned by Putnam Limited Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 76,573 shares. Bokf Na reported 9,094 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited reported 210,870 shares stake. 586,000 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Frontier Cap Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Kellner Capital Ltd Liability holds 7.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 213,400 shares. 7,181 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 52,228 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 74 shares or 0% of the stock.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,736 shares to 3,019 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,257 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).