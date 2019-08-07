Brown Advisory Securities Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS); As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, New South Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.29 Million Its Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 686,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.95M, down from 713,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $275.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Capital Mgmt has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 76,700 shares. 170,004 are owned by Capwealth Lc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 132,926 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Insight 2811 holds 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 7,583 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 99,840 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Nv has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Adirondack Trust Co stated it has 10,726 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Barnett And Inc has 2.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 74,504 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,901 shares to 13,989 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,864 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares to 669,999 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).