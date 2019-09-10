Brown Advisory Securities Holds Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased by $14.68 Million Its Stake

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 978,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 209,054 shares traded or 25.37% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,849 shares to 1,081 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.47 million were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Papp L Roy & Assoc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Nv accumulated 23,592 shares. Capstone Advsr stated it has 53,334 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 44,728 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated accumulated 1.02M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 196,654 are owned by Argent Trust. Condor Cap holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,805 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nexus Invest Mgmt invested in 308,600 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,806 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 109,275 are held by Chou Associates Mngmt. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.14% stake.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.06M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22,298 shares to 584,266 shares, valued at $168.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 670,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).