Brown Advisory Securities Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Cut by $334,336; Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $454,400; Stock Price Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 42.93 million shares traded or 109.15% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,956 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 37,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 2.80M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,447 shares to 106,006 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500. Shares for $2,138 were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,140 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.