Brown Advisory Securities Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Cut by $537,560 as Stock Price Declined; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lifted Position in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by $1.18 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 18,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by 227.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 532,655 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 1.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 9,049 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,861 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited has 10,826 shares. Mathes invested in 22,931 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co owns 408,882 shares. Scholtz And Commerce Ltd Liability reported 26,458 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 828,451 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.16M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4.37 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 174 shares in its portfolio. 2,489 were reported by Btc Cap Mngmt. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 109,470 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 51,589 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,220 shares to 2,713 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 215,150 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $118.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of stock or 6,575 shares. 5,000 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L.