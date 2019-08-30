Brown Advisory Securities Holding In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Boosted; Wexford Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $8.83 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 240,165 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 442 shares to 236 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chou Associates owns 109,275 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 6,624 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc reported 4.16M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 338,564 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 41,954 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Limited has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cutter Company Brokerage invested in 0.31% or 10,751 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 90,247 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Western Cap Management has invested 4.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 49,065 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers has 3.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.95M shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares to 664,745 shares, valued at $25.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

