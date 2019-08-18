Brown Advisory Securities Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped as Shares Rose; Grimes & Company Has Increased Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Holding by $322,840

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 8,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,720 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 164,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 1.70 million shares traded or 115.96% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,700 shares to 3,953 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,558 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

