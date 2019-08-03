Brown Advisory Securities Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $5.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Abingworth Llp Lifted Its Sientra (SIEN) Position by $1.53 Million

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 730,637 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Sns Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 10,000 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 1.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Street owns 420,571 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 280,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Birchview LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bailard has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 3,970 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,300 shares. 23,164 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Endurant Management LP reported 88,373 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,184 shares. 36,400 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sientra responds to FDA warning letter; shares down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7. Little Paul Sean also bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mairs Pwr has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 511,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company reported 13,175 shares. Texas-based Avalon Advsrs Lc has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Il has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 2.39% or 199,915 shares. 3,271 were reported by Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd. Snow Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.28% or 3,265 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 4,025 shares. Moreover, Spc Finance has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 329,835 shares.