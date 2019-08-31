Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.48 Million; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Eaton Vance Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 27,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 11.22M shares traded or 368.12% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,723 shares to 1,968 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13% or 721,849 shares. Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilkins Investment Counsel accumulated 5,250 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% or 23,592 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corp owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 300 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Group has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,354 shares. Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Skba Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% or 7,382 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,878 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.15% stake. Alley Ltd reported 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Driehaus Cap Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Southeast Asset Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finemark Bancorp And Tru owns 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 171,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 96,883 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 596,064 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Price Michael F holds 1.37% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 290,000 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 94,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 2,200 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 149,286 shares. Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1.04 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 9,779 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Armistice Capital Ltd Com holds 332,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assoc accumulated 7,028 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53,454 shares to 572,273 shares, valued at $36.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

