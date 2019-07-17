Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Cypress Capital Management Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd stated it has 30,757 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Llc Adv stated it has 0.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 90,780 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Essex Financial Incorporated holds 0.54% or 32,938 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc holds 6,166 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp reported 24,840 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aspiriant Llc has 5,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 489,705 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 339,846 shares. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry has invested 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc reported 0.87% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 7,622 shares to 6,407 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,238 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Management Or has invested 1.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett & Company accumulated 55,974 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 41,112 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,908 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 0.76% or 202,589 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 8,847 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adage Gp Limited Liability Co reported 5.45M shares. 46,490 were reported by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 206,557 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.09% or 143,903 shares in its portfolio.