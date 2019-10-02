Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $1.11 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc acquired 20,587 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 114,167 shares with $6.23 million value, up from 93,580 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 5.09 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 575,401 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. 49,547 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Ltd Liability. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.82% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 47,991 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 0.03% or 119,847 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 27,157 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 19,965 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 2.43 million shares. Lincoln Natl owns 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,561 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 0.12% or 904,659 shares. 607 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Meyer Handelman holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 121,645 shares. Beacon invested in 172,196 shares. Moneta Investment holds 4,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 41.19 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

