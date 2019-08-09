Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake By $1.06 Million; Bsquare Has 0 Sentiment

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 0 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in Bsquare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bsquare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 58.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 37,954 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 26,937 shares with $781,000 value, down from 64,891 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.86M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EPD in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 0.21% or 19,286 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 128,553 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,226 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company owns 23,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 7.59% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 10,842 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Limited Company holds 2.17% or 113,573 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 23,490 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Novare Capital Management Ltd Co holds 1.51% or 331,413 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 136,955 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 75,646 shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc owns 44,822 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 16,200 shares.

The stock increased 7.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 1,794 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has declined 45.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Yr IoT SaaS Agreement With Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Jerry Chase Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 15/03/2018 Bsquare to Attend the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference on March 29; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Rev $20.7M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation for 20,606 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 171 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $17.20 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.