Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Position by $569,250 as Valuation Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $20.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 3,952 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, down from 7,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $166.5. About 435,453 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 33,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 255,936 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.57 million, down from 289,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $557.46. About 88,536 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.27 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $969,074 for 6968.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

