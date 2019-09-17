Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $590,720; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Share Price Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Its Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 3.45 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 705,608 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company stated it has 59,310 shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 227,923 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 20,503 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,011 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Company has 38,682 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Lakewood LP invested in 1.28% or 322,938 shares. 86,260 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 24,978 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,097 shares. Allen Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.61% or 162,835 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 11,873 are owned by Martin & Tn. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.73M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,900 shares to 4,006 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,798 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

