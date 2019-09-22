Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $590,720 as Share Price Declined; Allsquare Wealth Management Trimmed Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81M shares traded or 63.45% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.97% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,222 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested in 0.09% or 118,191 shares. Alethea Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 0.77% or 4,941 shares. 1,476 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd has invested 0.12% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verus Fincl Prns Inc holds 0.07% or 1,454 shares. Hudock Cap Lc holds 0.84% or 16,767 shares. Janney Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Inc has 0.58% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.24% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.02% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,902 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 11,303 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 465,849 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag.

