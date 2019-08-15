Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.48 Million; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Raised Stake by $382,913

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video)

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 4,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.63M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 470,862 shares traded or 50.36% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,422 shares. Invsts has invested 0.05% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 947,391 shares stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,300 shares. Amer Grp accumulated 207,907 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Citigroup Inc holds 14,318 shares. 165,273 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 24,485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 2.11 million shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 47,487 shares. Legal And General Pcl holds 0.01% or 117,704 shares. Invesco Limited holds 822,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 35 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aphria Inc (Call) by 270,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 21,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,089 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc (Call).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj owns 186,705 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 0.84% or 68,137 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 23,903 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 270,309 shares. Motco reported 105,149 shares stake. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jane Street Gp Ltd invested in 718,450 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34.78M shares. Moreover, Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,747 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northside Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,502 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.04% or 572 shares. Addison Cap Com holds 2.23% or 29,015 shares in its portfolio. Geller Ltd Liability accumulated 8,601 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,220 shares to 7,402 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,041 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).