Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $446,578; Share Value Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Brown (BF.B) as Valuation Were Volatile

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 53,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 789,402 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, up from 735,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 794,022 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,500 shares to 13,725 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,414 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.