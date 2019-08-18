Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $446,578; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70M, down from 15.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.71M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,309 shares to 24,928 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,558 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $81.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).