Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $446,578; Market Value Declined; Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Its Donaldson (DCI) Position by $531,150

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 748,457 shares traded or 86.53% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18 million shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 170,004 shares. Synovus Corp reported 185,044 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Fincl Bank Trust Of Newtown has 4,740 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 83,341 shares. Donaldson Ltd reported 11,098 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,971 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 0.19% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 118,189 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 67,208 shares. First City Cap Management invested 0.83% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 625,000 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,999 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,384 shares to 13,815 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,345 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 18,224 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Panagora Asset owns 29,202 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 972 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.14M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 20,008 shares. Captrust Fin holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,900 shares. The New York-based M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Stephens Ar invested in 72,485 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 22,313 shares. 9,318 were accumulated by Sg Americas. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 899,430 shares in its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares to 13,924 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,286 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.