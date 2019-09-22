Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Market Value Rose; As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Cut Holding by $17.17 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 252,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 253,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 3.92M shares traded or 100.39% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,284 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 60,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,661 shares to 136,114 shares, valued at $29.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.11% or 181,267 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 38,541 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 50 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 78,233 shares. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 317,815 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,550 shares. Hudock Limited Company reported 1,558 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.07% or 7,148 shares. 207 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,071 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Westwood Holdings Inc holds 0.01% or 10,836 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacifica Invs Limited Liability Co reported 18.59% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.14% stake. London Of Virginia holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,700 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Llc holds 14,130 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,064 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stack Mgmt Inc reported 386,533 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,546 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,031 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16% or 200,357 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 42,438 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.39% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 19,381 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 103,063 shares. Ci Invests reported 70,600 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,544 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.