Brown Advisory Securities Has Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $446,578 as Market Value Declined; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Shares Declined, Holder Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90M shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 24,780 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 175,612 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 7,512 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 69,653 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 5,089 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd owns 1,625 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Argi Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,242 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% or 3,131 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 26 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.11% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 11,916 shares. 1,600 were reported by Macquarie Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Lc stated it has 4,217 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 90,715 shares. First Merchants reported 30,155 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 1.77 million were reported by Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Alethea Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,646 shares. 93,634 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.27% or 7,113 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tompkins Corporation holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,560 shares. North holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12,084 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.96% or 121,661 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 870 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 109,882 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma invested in 6,083 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,805 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management.

