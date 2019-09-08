Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $1.17 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 163.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 32,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 12,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,421 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 30,423 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,984 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Has Soared 656%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,121 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested in 0% or 2,705 shares. Kistler has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 179 shares. Summit Creek Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 265,998 shares. Timpani Cap Mgmt holds 18,919 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 451,310 were reported by Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 52,857 shares. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.12% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 180,997 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd stated it has 40,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 1,000 shares. Amer Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc owns 18,547 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtn Llc has 162,907 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mufg Americas Corp reported 130 shares stake. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs stated it has 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 1,617 shares. 1,100 are held by Oak Assocs Limited Oh. Blb&B Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Spirit Of America Management invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank accumulated 1,560 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 229,228 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,702 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 0.22% or 64,771 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,651 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 35,044 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.