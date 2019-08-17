Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95 million shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 20,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 51,684 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 71,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Superior Industries’ (SUP) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autoliv’s (ALV) Margins Under Pressure on Escalating Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Honda (HMC) Sees 16% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Operating Profit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

